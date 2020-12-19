 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Parents Reject Abortion After Watching A Live Action Video ❤️

Sweet Eila Lee is still alive today because her dad boldly shared one of our abortion procedures video with her mom. 🙌 This proves the power and importance of sharing pro-life content. Spread this encouraging story!
