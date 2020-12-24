Padre Pio-Miracle Man-Ital./Eng. subs. on Jan 19, 2012 "Editors Notes: I was compelled to watch the original 3 hour and 45 minute two part movie with English subtitles in one sitting. However, for … More

on Jan 19, 2012 "Editors Notes:

I was compelled to watch the original 3 hour and 45 minute two part movie with English subtitles in one sitting. However, for most people watching almost four hours of any movie is too long so I edited it cutting almost two hours from the movie.



Editing usually requires cuts from scenes that you are attached to. In this case, however, there were very long introductory scenes that were little more than a walk through the country. If you love this movie and worry about the extra two hours you are missing, be assured that the storyline and substance was not cut.



The subtitles are the originals but they move by at a good pace. I had also hoped to replace all the audio to make an English speaking version without subtitles, but after a long delay in starting that project I decided to post this wonderful real life story now to make it available for people's enjoyment.



There is an English spoken version available and is posted elsewhere in parts on YouTube. However, the non Italian voice talent was poorly chosen, poorly acted, and significantly diminishes the emotion, wonder and attraction of this important movie. Watch the original with subtitles. You'll love it."