298. Through humility

The healing of the heart is through humility. Humility before others, before ourselves and before our Creator. Ben Sirach continues:“Humble yourself the more, the greater you are, and you will find favour with God.” Sirach, chapter 3, verse 18To humble oneself is not to fall under the others, it’s not to let us fall sharply, it is to recognize that human beings are marvels of God, starting with ourselves. God is the master of these wonders.When we approach God, we recognize that we are very tiny. Our child’s heart marvels of who we are before the Creator, before the Creation and before the creatures of God. We have the grace to observe God’s beauty in the human being and give the difficulties to Jesus.All of God is beyond us. To recognize it is to place others where they are in the Heart of God. Let’s become friends of God ourselves. Let’s receive what God gives us.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas