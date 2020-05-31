Clicks6
Hymnus: Veni, creator Spiritus
gp#115 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description. Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1974), p. 848