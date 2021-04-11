Clicks742
Teresa of Los Andes, O.C.D. (July 13, 1900 – April 12, 1920), also known as Saint Teresa of Jesus of Los Andes (Spanish: Teresa de Jesús de Los Andes), was a Chilean nun of the Discalced Carmelite Order who was canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church.
Saint Giuseppe Moscati (July 25, 1880 – April 12, 1927) was an Italian doctor, scientific researcher, and university professor noted both for his pioneering work in biochemistry and for his piety.
Saint David Uribe-Velasco Video correction: SAINT
Also known as
David Uribe
Memorial
12 April
25 May as one of the Martyrs of the Mexican Revolution
Profile
Son of Juan Uribe Ayal and Victoriana Velasco Gutierrez, the seventh of eleven children in an inevitably poor family. Baptized on 6 January 1889. Entered seminary at Chilapa in 1903 at age 14; excellent student. Sub-deacon in 1910, deacon in 1911, and ordained on 2 March 1913.
Parish priest at Buenavista de Cuéllar. Secretary to Bishop Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Tobasco. In 1914 David and the bishop were ordered to relocate to Chilapa, Guerrero ahead of the anti-religious violence that was sweeping the country; their ship sank, but David, the bishop, and four others survived. Parish priest at Zirandaro, but Zapatista uprisings forced him to return to Chilapa. Parish priest at Buenavista de Cuéllar, Telotlsapan and Iguala in Guerrero. Had a devotion to Our Lady of Tepeyac.
On 30 July 1926, as a matter of public safety, the bishops of Mexico ordered a halt to public worship, and for churches to close; David, reluctant but obedient, accepted the order, but later returned covertly to his pastoral duties. Arrested by the military on 7 April 1927, and taken to Cuernavaca. Offered freedom if he would become a bishop in the schismatic church that was subservient to the government; he declined. He wrote his will on 11 April 1927, and the next day was driven to a remote location near San Jose Vidal, Morales. He prayed for himself and his executioners, gave them his belongings, promised to pray for them in the next life, and was martyred.
Born
29 December 1888 at Buenavista de Cuellar, Guerrero, Mexico
Died
shot in the back of the head on 12 April 1927 near San Jose Videl, Morelia, Mexico
Venerated
7 March 1992 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
22 November 1992 by Pope John Paul II
Canonized
21 May 2000 by Pope John Paul II during the Jubilee of Mexico
Other Saints of the Day:
Acacius of Amida
Aedesius of Alexandria
Antony of Pavoni
Brogan
Casilda of Toledo
Concessus the Martyr
Demetrius the Martyr
Dotto
Eupsychius of Cappadocia
Gaucherius
Hedda the Abbot
Heliodorus of Mesopotamia
Hilary the Martyr
Hugh of Rouen
Innocent of Berzo
James of Padua
John of Vespignano
Katarzyna Faron
Lindalwa Justo de Oliveira
Madrun of Wales
