Irish Priest Calls For Boycott of TV Licence.



A Monaghan priest has called on Irish Catholics to stop paying their TV License to RTE, who accused Christians of worshipping a God who 'raped a Middle Eastern Migrant'.



The news reader who read the segment runs an Alpaca Farm known as 'Western Wind Alpacas' in Dublin.