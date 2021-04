100-year-old woman denied access to supermarket in Chile for lack of digital health pass - The elderly woman, who was there to buy her lunch food, said she did not know how to obtain the permit. The … More

100-year-old woman denied access to supermarket in Chile for lack of digital health pass - The elderly woman, who was there to buy her lunch food, said she did not know how to obtain the permit. The company continues to insist it cannot make exceptions.