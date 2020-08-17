Saint Hyacinth

St Hyacinth, who brought the Dominican Order to Poland, is often shown holding a statue of Our Lady and a monstrance with the Eucharist. Although these are linked to a particular incident in his … More

St Hyacinth, who brought the Dominican Order to Poland, is often shown holding a statue of Our Lady and a monstrance with the Eucharist. Although these are linked to a particular incident in his life, they also remind us of the source of his success as a missionary friar. Firstly, the Eucharist is the source of his strength and love for souls. For the work of preaching the Gospel is always a work of love and mercy. Without the love of Christ in our hearts we cannot preach the Gospel convincingly. Secondly, Our Lady had appeared to St Hyacinth and told him that she would never refuse him anything. Hence, with her help, he converted many peoples to Christ, and he performed many miracles that accompanied and confirmed his preaching. This statue of the saint is from the church of Santo Domingo in Mexico City.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr