Germany same-sex unions; Rome backs Biden on vaccines: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr.

In this episode: German Catholic churches bless same-sex couples; Vatican backs Biden on COVID vaccine waivers; continuing debate in the U.S. over pro-choice politicians receiving communion; the “Cardinal’s Dame” Cecilia Marogna and Cardinal Becciu; street for Sister Maria Laura Mainetti poses bureaucratic nightmare for local Italians.