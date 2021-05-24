Good Samaritan Saves Stranger from Brutal Subway Attack currentsnews Sean Conaboy, a native New Yorker and parishioner at St. Michael's in Sunset Park is being called a Good Samaritan - a term … More

Sean Conaboy, a native New Yorker and parishioner at St. Michael's in Sunset Park is being called a Good Samaritan - a term rooted in faith to describe someone who stops to help when others stand by. When a man with a knife stalking potential victims in the New York City subway chose a target, Conaboy said something in him took over.