Imelda Lambertini

Blessed Imelda Lambertini in Bologna. (Feast Day: May 12)In the 13th century the Malvezzi family who were aligned with the King of Borgogna Sigismondo constructed this church with the idea of keeping it as a private oratory. In 1288 however it was designated as a parish church. The church maintained its status as a parish church until 1988 when the priest was transferred to another church nearby. Thus, due to its location San Sigismondo was reclassified as the university church.The 14 stations of the cross hanging high up on the walls were restored in 2002 at the expense of one of the local banks in Bologna. They were made by a local artist towards the end of the 18th beginning of the 19th century. It holds the reliquaries of the Bolognese Blessed. She was beatified by Pope Pio X according to a miraculous event in 1333 after which she died at only 12 years old after having received the Holy Communion. A statue of the baby saint made from wax was placed over the reliquary.The building itself which dated to the 1200s was reconstructed once in 1459 then again by Carlo Francesco Dotti between 1725-1728 at the expense of the Malvezzi family. The bell tower was added in 1795 to the design of Angelo Venturoli. The marble altars of each chapel were made by Giuseppe Jarmorini in 1792 and decorated in 1870 by Angiolini and Mastellari.Giuseppe Maria and Luigi Crespi painted this 18th century work of art showing the Virgin surrounded by saints.Domenico Pedrini and Girolamo Montanari were responsible for this 18th century painting of the Madonna and the Child with saints.Finally above this last altar is another 18th century work of the Virgin with Saints Antonio Abate, Antonio da Padova and Francesco d’Assissi.