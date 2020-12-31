TRADCATKNIGHT: 180 Days To Disclosure?

By: Eric GajewskiTHIS ARTICLE IS LOADED WITH VIDEOS...First off hat tip to Michael Roniger for finding this article and sending it to me. This is an important article because it ties into what I have been warning about in regards to the UFO/Alien Agenda but it also gives us a little better timeline of the arrival of the antichrist. What do I mean by this? Please allow me to explain after citing the article in question.