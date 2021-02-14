Be Cured! "A leper came to Jesus and pleaded on his knees: ‘If you want to’ he said ‘you can cure me.’ Feeling sorry for him, Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him. ‘Of course I want to!’ he … More





"A leper came to Jesus and pleaded on his knees: ‘If you want to’ he said ‘you can cure me.’ Feeling sorry for him, Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him. ‘Of course I want to!’ he said. ‘Be cured!’ And the leprosy left him at once and he was cured. Jesus immediately sent him away and sternly ordered him, ‘Mind you say nothing to anyone, but go and show yourself to the priest, and make the offering for your healing prescribed by Moses as evidence of your recovery.’ The man went away, but then started talking about it freely and telling the story everywhere, so that Jesus could no longer go openly into any town, but had to stay outside in places where nobody lived. Even so, people from all around would come to him." – Mark 1:40-45, which is today's Gospel for the 6th Sunday of Ordinary Time. One of my sermons for this Sunday can be read



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Be Cured! Terracotta of Christ healing from the Workshop of Luca della Robbia the Younger (1435–1525). It is in the Louvre Museum, Paris.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr