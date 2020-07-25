Viganò: The Link Between Doctrinal Progressivism and Moral Perversion Is Evident

Using the administrative and not the judicial way to defrock Cardinal McCarrick allowed Francis to protect those involved in the affair, Archbishop Viganò told MarcoTosatti.com (July 25).Viganò calls this a “deception.” He denounces the complicity of the oligarch media, “If these episodes had occurred under Benedict XVI, they would have unleashed the fury of the media.”The reforms promised by Francis are for him inexistent and serve “purely propaganda purposes.”Viganò states that the Vatican focusses all attention to [the very small number of] pedophilia cases in order to distract from a rampant homosexual corruption, “For Bergoglio and his entourage sodomy is not a sin that cries out for revenge before God.”Among the members of this entourage Viganò mentions Cardinal Tobin, Father James Martin, and Cardinale Cupich, “I remember, en passant, that Cupich was imposed on Chicago by Bergoglio, against the opinion of the Nunciature.”Viganò denounces the gay lobby brought by Francis into the Vatican: Paglia, Edgar Peña, Maradiaga, Gustavo Zanchetta, Archbishop Montanari (Secretary of the Congregation for Bishops).In 2014, after Cardinal McCarrick had travelled to African for the U.S. State Department, Viganò asked Secretary of State Parolin whether the restrictions formerly imposed by Benedict XVI were still valid, “Cardinal Parolin never answered my letter.”For Viganò the red thread that links doctrinal progressiveness to moral perversion is evident. He lists the three elements, “heresy, sodomy, corruption” and stresses that this crisis is used by the modernists to impose a false morality and doctrine and to irreparably discredit the Church and the Papacy.The big problem is for Viganò that those in charge to investigate the scandals are involved in the appointment, promotion and protection of the guilty, “Bergoglio has surrounded himself with compromised characters susceptible to blackmail.”