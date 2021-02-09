Ambassador of Japan to the Holy See Gives Update on the State of the Church in Japan Pope Francis told ambassadors to the Holy See that the right to life is a foundational belief. In his speech to … More





Pope Francis told ambassadors to the Holy See that the right to life is a foundational belief. In his speech to representatives of more than 150 countries, the Holy Father also said the pandemic forced us to confront two unavoidable human truths, sickness and death. He called on governments to provide basic health care for all. The Ambassador of Japan to the Holy See, Seiji Okada, joins to share his reaction to the pope's message, and how his interaction was with the Holy Father. Okada explains what he hopes to accomplish in his role as ambassador to the Holy See. He also tells us about the faithful in Japan and the state of the Church in the country.