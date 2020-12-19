Abby Johnson blasts USCCB for ‘cowering to Big Pharma’ on abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines: "I am so sick of the USCCB cowering to Big Pharma, cowering to liberals, and allowing us and allowing … More

Abby Johnson blasts USCCB for ‘cowering to Big Pharma’ on abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines: "I am so sick of the USCCB cowering to Big Pharma, cowering to liberals, and allowing us and allowing our children to be guinea pigs, and to … allow our children to be injected with these vaccines that have dead children in them."