EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, January 26, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: On Capitol Hill, House Republicans are banding together in defense of the unborn. Two hundred GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Congressional leaders of both parties. They want assurances that any government funding bill will include a long standing provision that prohibits taxpayer money from financing abortions. Republican Congressman, Jody Hice, joins to share his perspective on the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. And as we look ahead to the March for Life on Friday, he also tells us about a resolution he recently introduced that honors the millions of unborn lives lost to abortion as a result of Roe v. Wade. At the White House, President Joe Biden unveiled new executive actions with the goal of advancing racial equity. Meanwhile, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the widespread use of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to greater economic recovery this year, they now project the global economy to grow 5.2%, and the U.S. from 3.1% to 5.1%. Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins to talk more about the economic outlook in the U.S. and globally. In Rome, the Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski paid his last respects to Roberto Mantovani, a 64-year-old homeless man, who despite his difficulties, was always ready with a smile for those he met on the street. Coordinator of Homeless Services for the Community of Sant'Egidio and a friend of Roberto, Carlo Santoro, joins to tell us about who Roberto was.