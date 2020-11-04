A binding prayer for President Trump

I ask all my Christian friends to please join us in this prayer! And please share and post on your wall!A BINDING PRAYER FOR PROTECTIONIn the name of Jesus Christ, by the power of His cross and blood, we bind the spirits, powers and forces of the earth, the underground, the air, the water, the fire, the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature.We rebuke any curses, hexes or spells sent against President Trump, the Republican Party and his campaign and send them directly to Jesus for Him to deal with as He will. Lord, we ask You to bless our enemies by sending your Holy Spirit to lead them to repentance. We bind all interplay, interaction and communication of evil spirits. We bind any maleficence, cheating, lying and wrong doing by those who wish to steal the election.We claim the protection of the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ over President Trump and the Republican Party for the integrity of this election. Thank You for Your protection, Lord. Amen!