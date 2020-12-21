The biggest New York Times scandal of all

Mr. Jones

Andrea Chalupa, Journalist, Author, and co-host of the podcast Gaslit Nation joins Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." The group take a deep dive into Chalupa's new film which she wrote and produced entitled. The film is about, using her words, "Russia's attack on Ukraine and propaganda warfare aided by Western corruption, including leading journalists," specifically Walter Duranty of the New York Times. It's a heartbreaking story few know about in America about a man-made famine that killed millions of people led by Joseph Stalin.