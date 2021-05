Tchaikovsky: Liturgy of St John Chrysostom.Online purchase or streaming (Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play): lnk.to/TchaikovskyLiturgy Available for licensing: brilliantclassicslicensing.com/music/ More Information: brilliantclassics.com/…icles/t/tchaikovsky-liturgy-of-st-john-chrysostom/ Social media:Brilliant Classics Facebook: lnk.to/Facebook Brilliant Classics Instagram: lnk.to/Instagram Spotify Playlists:Brilliant Classics Spotify: lnk.to/Spotify New Classical Releases: lnk.to/NewReleases The Best of Liszt: lnk.to/Playliszt The Best of Bach: lnk.to/BestOfBachPlaylist Most Popular Piano Music: lnk.to/MostPopularPiano Beautiful Classical Music: lnk.to/BeautifulClassicalMelodies Classical Music For Dinnertime: lnk.to/ClassicalMusicforDinnertime Composer: Piotr Ilyich TchaikovskyArtists: National Academic Choir Ukraine ‘Dumka’, Yevhen Savchuk (conductor)"I attend Mass frequently. The liturgy of St John Chrysostom is one of the most exalted works of art. Anyone following the liturgy of the Greek Orthodox service attentively trying to comprehend the meaning of each ceremony will be stirred to the very depth of his being. I am also very fond of evening prayers. There is nothing like entering an ancient church on a Saturday, standing in the semi-darkness with the scent of incense wafting through the air, lost in deep contemplation to find an answer to those perennial questions: wherefore, when, whither and why?" These are the words of Tchaikovsky writing to his patron Nadezhda von Meck (who he never met), and he continued, ‘As you can see, I am still bound to the Church by strong ties, but on the other hand I have long ceased to believe in the dogma … this constant inner struggle would be enough to drive me out of my mind were it not for music, that great comforter, the most exquisite gift Heaven has bestowed on a mankind living in darkness.’Tracklist:Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 41:00:00:00 I. Lord, have mercy00:03:11 II. Glory be to the Father00:07:21 III. O come, let us worship00:11:37 IV. Alleluia00:12:47 V. Glory be to Thee00:16:40 VI. Hymn of the Cherubim00:24:30 VII. Lord, have mercy00:26:34 VIII. The Creed00:31:01 IX. The mercy of peace00:34:18 X. We sing Thee00:37:36 XI. It is meet00:41:43 XII. Amen, and with Thy spirit00:43:25 XIII. Our Father00:47:18 XIV. Praise ye the Lord from the heavens00:50:32 XV. Blessed be he that cometh in the name of the LordThanks for watching! Feel free to subscribe and visit our channel for the best classical music from the greatest composers like: Bach, Satie, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Chopin, Haydn, Ravel, Debussy, Verdi, Vivaldi, Handel, Brahms, Liszt, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Wagner, Strauss, Handel, Dvorak, Schubert and many more! We upload complete albums, music for relaxing, working, studying, meditating, concentrating, instrumental music, opera, violin, classical piano music, sonatas and more!