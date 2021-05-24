Clicks3
Tchaikovsky: Liturgy of St John Chrysostom. Online purchase or streaming (Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play): lnk.to/TchaikovskyLiturgy Available for licensing: brilliantclassicsli…More
Tchaikovsky: Liturgy of St John Chrysostom.
Online purchase or streaming (Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play): lnk.to/TchaikovskyLiturgy
Available for licensing: brilliantclassicslicensing.com/music/
More Information: brilliantclassics.com/…icles/t/tchaikovsky-liturgy-of-st-john-chrysostom/
Social media:
Brilliant Classics Facebook: lnk.to/Facebook
Brilliant Classics Instagram: lnk.to/Instagram
Spotify Playlists:
Brilliant Classics Spotify: lnk.to/Spotify
New Classical Releases: lnk.to/NewReleases
The Best of Liszt: lnk.to/Playliszt
The Best of Bach: lnk.to/BestOfBachPlaylist
Most Popular Piano Music: lnk.to/MostPopularPiano
Beautiful Classical Music: lnk.to/BeautifulClassicalMelodies
Classical Music For Dinnertime: lnk.to/ClassicalMusicforDinnertime
Composer: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Artists: National Academic Choir Ukraine ‘Dumka’, Yevhen Savchuk (conductor)
"I attend Mass frequently. The liturgy of St John Chrysostom is one of the most exalted works of art. Anyone following the liturgy of the Greek Orthodox service attentively trying to comprehend the meaning of each ceremony will be stirred to the very depth of his being. I am also very fond of evening prayers. There is nothing like entering an ancient church on a Saturday, standing in the semi-darkness with the scent of incense wafting through the air, lost in deep contemplation to find an answer to those perennial questions: wherefore, when, whither and why?" These are the words of Tchaikovsky writing to his patron Nadezhda von Meck (who he never met), and he continued, ‘As you can see, I am still bound to the Church by strong ties, but on the other hand I have long ceased to believe in the dogma … this constant inner struggle would be enough to drive me out of my mind were it not for music, that great comforter, the most exquisite gift Heaven has bestowed on a mankind living in darkness.’
Tracklist:
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 41:
00:00:00 I. Lord, have mercy
00:03:11 II. Glory be to the Father
00:07:21 III. O come, let us worship
00:11:37 IV. Alleluia
00:12:47 V. Glory be to Thee
00:16:40 VI. Hymn of the Cherubim
00:24:30 VII. Lord, have mercy
00:26:34 VIII. The Creed
00:31:01 IX. The mercy of peace
00:34:18 X. We sing Thee
00:37:36 XI. It is meet
00:41:43 XII. Amen, and with Thy spirit
00:43:25 XIII. Our Father
00:47:18 XIV. Praise ye the Lord from the heavens
00:50:32 XV. Blessed be he that cometh in the name of the Lord
Thanks for watching! Feel free to subscribe and visit our channel for the best classical music from the greatest composers like: Bach, Satie, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Chopin, Haydn, Ravel, Debussy, Verdi, Vivaldi, Handel, Brahms, Liszt, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Wagner, Strauss, Handel, Dvorak, Schubert and many more! We upload complete albums, music for relaxing, working, studying, meditating, concentrating, instrumental music, opera, violin, classical piano music, sonatas and more!
#Tchaikovsky #Ukraine #YevhenSavchuk #Choir #Conductor #Classical #BrilliantClassics #Music #Composer #ClassicalMusic
Online purchase or streaming (Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play): lnk.to/TchaikovskyLiturgy
Available for licensing: brilliantclassicslicensing.com/music/
More Information: brilliantclassics.com/…icles/t/tchaikovsky-liturgy-of-st-john-chrysostom/
Social media:
Brilliant Classics Facebook: lnk.to/Facebook
Brilliant Classics Instagram: lnk.to/Instagram
Spotify Playlists:
Brilliant Classics Spotify: lnk.to/Spotify
New Classical Releases: lnk.to/NewReleases
The Best of Liszt: lnk.to/Playliszt
The Best of Bach: lnk.to/BestOfBachPlaylist
Most Popular Piano Music: lnk.to/MostPopularPiano
Beautiful Classical Music: lnk.to/BeautifulClassicalMelodies
Classical Music For Dinnertime: lnk.to/ClassicalMusicforDinnertime
Composer: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Artists: National Academic Choir Ukraine ‘Dumka’, Yevhen Savchuk (conductor)
"I attend Mass frequently. The liturgy of St John Chrysostom is one of the most exalted works of art. Anyone following the liturgy of the Greek Orthodox service attentively trying to comprehend the meaning of each ceremony will be stirred to the very depth of his being. I am also very fond of evening prayers. There is nothing like entering an ancient church on a Saturday, standing in the semi-darkness with the scent of incense wafting through the air, lost in deep contemplation to find an answer to those perennial questions: wherefore, when, whither and why?" These are the words of Tchaikovsky writing to his patron Nadezhda von Meck (who he never met), and he continued, ‘As you can see, I am still bound to the Church by strong ties, but on the other hand I have long ceased to believe in the dogma … this constant inner struggle would be enough to drive me out of my mind were it not for music, that great comforter, the most exquisite gift Heaven has bestowed on a mankind living in darkness.’
Tracklist:
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 41:
00:00:00 I. Lord, have mercy
00:03:11 II. Glory be to the Father
00:07:21 III. O come, let us worship
00:11:37 IV. Alleluia
00:12:47 V. Glory be to Thee
00:16:40 VI. Hymn of the Cherubim
00:24:30 VII. Lord, have mercy
00:26:34 VIII. The Creed
00:31:01 IX. The mercy of peace
00:34:18 X. We sing Thee
00:37:36 XI. It is meet
00:41:43 XII. Amen, and with Thy spirit
00:43:25 XIII. Our Father
00:47:18 XIV. Praise ye the Lord from the heavens
00:50:32 XV. Blessed be he that cometh in the name of the Lord
Thanks for watching! Feel free to subscribe and visit our channel for the best classical music from the greatest composers like: Bach, Satie, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Chopin, Haydn, Ravel, Debussy, Verdi, Vivaldi, Handel, Brahms, Liszt, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Wagner, Strauss, Handel, Dvorak, Schubert and many more! We upload complete albums, music for relaxing, working, studying, meditating, concentrating, instrumental music, opera, violin, classical piano music, sonatas and more!
#Tchaikovsky #Ukraine #YevhenSavchuk #Choir #Conductor #Classical #BrilliantClassics #Music #Composer #ClassicalMusic