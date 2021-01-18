Shun Fornication! "The body is not meant for fornication: it is for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. God, who raised the Lord from the dead, will by his power raise us up too. You know, surely, … More

"The body is not meant for fornication: it is for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. God, who raised the Lord from the dead, will by his power raise us up too. You know, surely, that your bodies are members making up the body of Christ; do you think I can take parts of Christ’s body and join them to the body of a prostitute? Never! But anyone who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with him. Keep away from fornication. All the other sins are committed outside the body; but to fornicate is to sin against your own body. Your body, you know, is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you since you received him from God. You are not your own property; you have been bought and paid for. That is why you should use your body for the glory of God." – 1 Corinthians 6:13-15,17-20, which is today's 2nd reading at Mass. Painting of the 'Temptation of St Anthony' which is part of the Wallace Collection in London. Today, 17 January is also the feast of St Anthony of Egypt.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr