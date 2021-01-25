January 26th The feast day of Saints Timothy and Titus Today, January 26, we celebrate the feast day of *Saints Timothy and Titus,* early disciples of the Church, close companions of the Apostle … More

Today, January 26, we celebrate the feast day of *Saints Timothy and Titus,* early disciples of the Church, close companions of the Apostle Paul and bishops of the Catholic Church in its earliest days.