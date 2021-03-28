Irish Parish Surrounded By Police Checkpoints

Police checkpoints were erected close to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Mullahoran, Ireland, where Father Patrick Hughes celebrates Masses welcoming everybody in defiance of Coronavirus restrictions.IrishTimes.com reports that the 10am Mass on Palm Sunday was delayed for about twenty minutes with “many locals" detained at the checkpoints on the roads to the church.Father Hughes noticed three police cars circling around his church. “Have they nothing else to do?" - he commented.Hughes calls the Mass ban a sectarian act against the Church and the Faith encouraged by a government which doesn’t believe in God. He says about himself that he has “no friends in the Church,” including his bishop.In the homily, Hughes noticed that “many people want us to live according to their creed.” For the distribution of Holy Communion, he put on a mask.