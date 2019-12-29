The ANTICHRIST is a MYTHOMANIAC

Album ACTU
1) WHAT Is BERGOGLIANISM ?
by Chris Ferrara
I believe it was Antonio Socci [1] who coined the term “Bergoglianism” to denote the peculiar mélange of Seventies-era, Latin American, leftist Jesuit liberalism that Pope Francis promotes as if he were still the Argentine Jesuit Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Indeed, while adopting a papal name as a kind of official title, “Father Jorge,” as he has identified himself even after his election (books.google.co.uk/books/about/Pray_for_Me.html), insisted on renewing his Argentine passport under that name, below a passport photo of him in the papal cassock. As if the papal attire were a kind of business suit the Vicar of Christ wears while at work in his official capacity — CEO, President, His Holiness, whatever — with no real change of identity as reflected in the apostolic tradition of the papal name.
In a brilliant presentation on Bergoglianism, Italian journalist Sandro Magister has identified one of its key elements: the myth of “the people.”
This is how Francis himself described it in a passage from his book-interview with Dominique Wolton, cited by Magister in his talk:
“There is a thinker that you should read: Rodolfo Kusch, a German who lived in northwestern Argentina, an excellent philosopher and anthropologist. He made one thing clear: that the word ‘people’ is not a logical word. It is a mythical word. It is not possible to speak of people logically, because that would mean making only a description. In order to understand a people, to understand what are the values of this people, one must enter into the spirit, into the heart, into the work, into the history, and into the myth of its tradition. This point is truly at the basis of the theology called ‘of the people.’ That is to say, to go with the people, see how it expresses itself. This distinction is important. The people is not a logical category, it is a mythical category.”
At first glance, what we have here is the sort of pretentious bafflegab in German philosophy that hides a lack of real meaning. But the lack of meaning is the meaning in this case. For the mythical category of “the people” is a cipher, an empty notion waiting to receive whatever import the ideologue wishes to give it for ideological purposes: “the people” want this, or “the people” must do that, or “the people” must move in such and such a direction in order to fulfill “the people’s” destiny.
The myth of “the people” is the modality by which power is exercised upon the masses by revolutionary ideologues who have purported to represent their will from the time that R.R. Palmer called “Age of Democratic Revolution” began until the present day. The revolutionary tells “the people” what they want, rouses a sufficiently aggressive minority of them to overturn the existing order, and then imposes a new order upon all of “the people,” informing them that they have been liberated. The invariable result is that “the people” find themselves worse off than before, as seen in the bitter Latin American experience under the socialist dictators with whom Francis (www.google.com/imgres) is so friendly.
But the Bergoglian conception of “the people” has swelled far beyond the confines of Latin America and the Liberation Theology with which his way of thinking is thoroughly tainted. Bergoglianism sees the myth of “the people” as embracing the whole world in one global community in which “the people” will finally achieve peace, justice and universal brotherhood.
The Bergoglian rhetoric in this regard, which really has nothing to do with Catholic doctrine or the Catholic Church, purports to be anti-capitalist and anti-globalization in its demagogic pitting of rich against poor. But, as Magister notes, in practice it is nothing of the kind. Quite to the contrary, the rhetoric hides an alliance with precisely the rich and powerful, who are leading a movement for one-world government. To quote Magister:
“But here already there emerges a contradiction between words and deeds, in the politics of Pope Francis. Because while he preaches ceaselessly against the rich Devourers – whom he never identifies and calls by name – the richest men in the world and the superpowers of finance come thronging to be received by him. And he not only welcomes them with wide-open arms, but he heaps praises upon them…
“He praised Christine Lagarde, received repeatedly when she was at the head of the International Monetary Fund, as ‘an intelligent woman who maintains that money must be at the service of humanity, and not the other way around.’ He received in highly visible audiences, accepting in front of the cameras their substantial offerings of money, Tim Cook of Apple, Eric Schmidt of Google, Kevin Systrom of Instagram. He accepted the financing of Paul Allen of Microsoft and of the Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, for many years at the top of the ‘Forbes’ ranking of the richest people in the world.”
Then, too, there is the Bergoglian appeal for universal obedience by “the people,” not to the Church that Christ founded — in whose mission Francis seems little interested — but to the United Nations and the international tribunals of The Hague. Quoth Francis:
“I would like to repeat what the Doctrine of the Church says about this: When we acknowledge international organisations and we recognise their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale – for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations. If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey. It is true that not all things that appear just for the whole of humanity will also be so for our pockets, but we must obey international institutions. That is why the United Nations were created. That’s why international courts were created.”
There is, moreover, the Bergoglian demand for a universal education that will be anything but Catholic or even vaguely Christian. This is seen in Francis’ vigorous promotion of his “Scholas Occurrentes,” an organization of pontifical right that networks some half a million schools around the world for the purpose of promoting, not the Faith — never that! — but rather what he calls a “global village of education … whose inhabitants generate a network of human relations, which are the best medicine against all forms of discrimination, violence and bullying… In this great village, education becomes the bearer of fraternity and creator of peace among all the peoples of the human family, and also of dialogue between their religions.”
That is, instead of the universal reign of Christ the King over men and nations, Bergoglianism proposes the universal reign of Diversity and Inclusion. As Magister notes, although the “Scholas” is a “pious foundation” chartered by the Holy See:
“Of the ‘pious,’ however, there is nothing to be found. In the numerous speeches Francis has given to the ‘Scholas,’ the silence on the Christian God, on Jesus and on the Gospel is almost sepulchral. And the saints? Vanished as well. In the meetings of ‘Scholas Occurrentes,’ complete with audiences with the pope, the guests are stars of entertainment and sports, from George Clooney to Richard Gere, from Lionel Messi to Diego Armando Maradona.
“This secular flattening is not marginal, in the political vision of Pope Francis. In ‘Corriere della Sera’ of last October 2 Ernesto Galli della Loggia hit the mark when he recognized in this pontificate the tendency to dissolve Catholicism ‘in the indistinct,’ to interpret ‘the intimate missionary vocation of Catholicism toward the world as equivalent to the need to become confused with the world itself.’”
In sum, Bergoglianism is the ideology of Jorge Mario Bergoglio carried forward under the banner of the papacy — by a Pope who demagogically derides traditional Catholics as ideologues for the very reason that they reject ideology and cling to the faith of their fathers. But then the demagogue always demonizes his opponents by accusing them of the very fault he himself exemplifies.
And so, the process by which, since Vatican II, the human element of the Church increasingly becomes “confused with the world itself” reaches its end stage with this pontificate. All in the name of “the people” — the people of a world no longer to be conquered for Christ the King but rather for what Pope Saint Pius X warned was “the great movement of apostasy being organized in every country for the establishment of a One-World Church which shall have neither dogmas, nor hierarchy, neither discipline for the mind, nor curb for the passions, and which, under the pretext of freedom and human dignity, would bring back to the world (if such a Church could overcome) the reign of legalized cunning and force, and the oppression of the weak, and of all those who toil and suffer.”
A state of affairs in which, it now appears, only Heaven itself can deliver the Church and the world from what that great sainted Pope described as “the unremitting attacks of insane dreamers, rebels and miscreants.”
[1] Editor’s Note: Antonio Socci is an Italian Catholic intellectual, journalist and well-known television host whose 2006 book The Fourth Secret of Fatima concludes: “[T]hat there is a part of the [Third] Secret not revealed and considered unspeakable is certain. And today — having decided to deny its existence — the Vatican runs the risk of exposing itself to very heavy pressure and blackmail.”
2) MORE on the BERGOGLIAN MYTH of “the PEOPLE”
by Chris Ferrara
In my last column I discussed the ideological function of the concept of “the people” in the political thought of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, which has carried over into the ultra vires political activity of the papacy he assumed in 2013, activity to which no Catholic is obliged to give assent (e.g., the condemnation of “walls” aimed at preventing illegal immigration; the endorsement of the “climate change” sham; the demand for worldwide abolition of the death penalty as immoral, contrary to the constant teaching of the Church on its legitimacy for the gravest crimes, but never any such abolitionist demand as to abortion, and so forth).
In the same column, I noted that “the people” is merely a cipher for the revolutionary political programs of ideologues who purport to speak for “the people” when the real people, in their workday lives, never call for what the ideologues demand in their name and generally impose by the revolutionary violence of a tiny but radicalized minority. For example, the revolutionary destruction of Catholic France by a comparatively miniscule number of radicals agitating in Paris.
It has since occurred to me that not only does “the people” not really mean “the people” but rather the ideologues — in this case the current occupant of the Chair of Peter — but also that when “the people” do actually speak via democratic elections in which a majority vote for a particular political outcome the ideologues oppose, suddenly “the people” are of no account and their decision must be denounced.
Such is the case with Pope Francis. Consider what “the people” have declared in recent democratic elections that have elevated so-called nationalist and populist parties into positions of power, thereby posing impediments to the globalist agenda of open borders, government controls justified by the apocalyptic claims of “climate change” fanatics, the normalization of sexual perversion in the name of “LGBT rights,” and the overall centralization of political power in such organs as the EU and the United Nations Organization.
For example, we have the vox populi manifesting itself in the following leaders and parties (by no means do I endorse them all carte blanche):
-Matteo Salvini and the League party in Italy;
-Marine Le Pen and the National Rally party in France;
-Nigel Farage and the Brexit party in Britain;
-Tom Jozef Irène Van Grieken and the Vlaams Belang Party in Belgium;
-Viktor Orban and the Fidesz party in Hungary;
-Geert Wilders and the Party for Freedom in Holland;
-Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the Law and Justice Party in Poland;
-Norbert Hofer and the Austrian Freedom Party in Austria;
-Jair Messias Bolsonaro and the Social Liberal Party in Brazil;
-Jeanine Áñez Chávez and the Plan Progress for Bolivia Party in Bolivia (elected following the exile of Bergoglio’s socialist friend Evo Morales);
-Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party in Canada;
-Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the United States.
The rise of these leaders and parties is simply unacceptable to the ideologues of globalism because “the people” have departed from the end the ideologues have in view. And, sad to say, Francis is one of those ideologues. His supposed attentiveness to “the values of this people… the spirit… the heart… the work… the history, and… the myth of its tradition” has gone out the window in the face of what the real people of real nations really want: an end to the mass migration of Muslims into once Christian countries; a reaffirmation of national Christian identity; a rejection of the “LGBT” agenda; resistance to globalism and the centralization of power in trans-national organs controlled by the rich and powerful, whose luminaries flock to the Vatican to receive a lavish welcome from the humble Pope. The humble Pope who makes a big show of riding about in a Fiat Cinquecento into which he can barely fit while living in circumstances which 99% of the world’s population would consider the height of luxury.
Hence Francis can be heard, alongside his carbon-spewing, jet-setting globalist partners, denouncing what he belittles as “populism” and “sovereignism” while praising the “Founding Fathers” — not of Christendom but of the definitively anti-Christian European Union. “Doors shall be opened, not closed,” huffed Francis in the face of “the people’s” unacceptable rejection of the mass illegal immigration of Muslim males into Western Europe (while he remains safe behind the Vatican’s immense fortifications, the doors to which are firmly closed to immigration).
Ignoring the refusal of the people to endorse the “climate change” power grab by increasingly tyrannical governments the real people are trying to roll back, in the same linked interview Francis seriously proposed Greta Thunberg, an arrogant teenage brat, as a model for “the people” to follow:
“Do you see some new awareness on the environment and climate change issue?
“Yes, especially in the movements of young ecologists, such as the one led by Greta Thunberg, “Fridays for future”. I saw a sign from them that struck me: ‘We are the future!’.”
In short, like his fellow ideologues, Francis doesn’t care one whit about “the people,” whose privations and struggles against overweening governments he does not have to suffer behind the walls of his city-state, wherein he is supreme ruler and does not let his subjects forget it. In fact, these champions of the people actually despise the people. What they love is an abstraction that always corresponds to their designs. How sad, how awful, indeed how apocalyptic is the spectacle of a Pope who has made himself one of them.
3) WHO MUST HUMANITY OBEY ? CHRIST the KING, not the UN or the ICC
by Chris Ferrara
According to Pope Francis, under Catholic social doctrine all of humanity is obliged to obey the dictates of “international organizations” created by modern nation-states. As he declared in yet another exercise of the purported Airplane Magisterium (during the flight back to Rome from South Africa):
“I would like to repeat what the Doctrine of the Church says about this: When we acknowledge international organisations and we recognise their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale – for example the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations. If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey. It is true that not all things that appear just for the whole of humanity will also be so for our pockets, but we must obey international institutions. That is why the United Nations were created. That’s why international courts were created.”
Of course, this is nonsense – both legally and doctrinally.
First of all, the United Nations has no power to command the obedience of nations, much less of the individual citizens of those nations, still less humanity as a whole. The UN is merely a forum for debate and discussion and the adoption of resolutions that can be vetoed by any one of the five members of the UN Security Council: France, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Russia. Such resolutions as are adopted do not have the force of law in various nations and the UN has no enforcement capability that would empower it to compel any nation to “obey” its declarations.
Secondly, the purported jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been hotly contested from its inception. And it is elementary that the ICC “ “cannot mount successful cases without state cooperation" (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_C…), which its globalist supporters view as “problematic [because]… potential perpetrators of war crimes know that they can avoid ICC judgment by taking over government and refusing to cooperate.” In particular, the United States has rejected ICC jurisdiction by refusing to adopt as a treaty the Rome Statute of the ICC.
In short, Francis’s opinion that everyone must “obey” the UN and the ICC is patently ridiculous and evinces ignorance of the state of international law.
Aside from the legal nonsense, there is a glaring lacuna in Francis’s pronouncement, coming as it does from the Vicar of Christ. That is, he fails to mention the true source of authority commanding the obedience of both men and nations: Christ the King, Whose authority is mediated to the world through the social action of His Church.
This is the true Catholic doctrine of the Church: the Social Kingship of Christ. Under His Kingship men and nations are obliged to obey the Law of the Gospel, which forbids all of the evils now institutionalized as “rights” throughout the world, including abortion, contraception, sodomy, “gay marriage,” divorce and pornography. To the facile objection that we must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s, the Catholic answer is that Caesar too must render unto God what is God’s and thus can never violate His law but rather is bound to obey it in every enactment touching on morality and justice.
In his landmark social encyclical Ubi Arcano Dei, Pius XI explained the international implications of the Social Kingship as follows:
“When, therefore, governments and nations follow in all their activities, whether they be national or international, the dictates of conscience grounded in the teachings, precepts, and example of Jesus Christ, and which are binding on each and every individual, then only can we have faith in one another’s word and trust in the peaceful solution of the difficulties and controversies which may grow out of differences in point of view or from clash of interests….
“No merely human institution of today can be as successful in devising a set of international laws which will be in harmony with world conditions as the Middle Ages were in the possession of that true League of Nations, Christianity. It cannot be denied that in the Middle Ages this law was often violated; still it always existed as an ideal, according to which one might judge the acts of nations, and a beacon light calling those who had lost their way back to the safe road…
“There exists an institution able to safeguard the sanctity of the law of nations. This institution is a part of every nation; at the same time it is above all nations. She enjoys, too, the highest authority, the fullness of the teaching power of the Apostles. Such an institution is the Church of Christ. She alone is adapted to do this great work, for she is not only divinely commissioned to lead mankind…”
In sum, it is not the UN or the ICC that humanity must obey, as Francis would have it. It is Christ and His Church, which is “above all nations,” that men must obey if they would establish the reign of true justice in this fallen world – which means that such international organizations as nations might erect to adjudicate disputes are no less obliged to obey Him and His Church in matters pertaining to the moral law and its application to questions of justice in the law of nations. For as Pius XI (quoting Pope Leo XIII) declared in his equally important encyclical Quas Primas (On the Social Kingship of Christ):
“Thus the empire of our Redeemer embraces all men. To use the words of Our immortal predecessor, Pope Leo XIII: ‘His empire includes not only Catholic nations, not only baptized persons who, though of right belonging to the Church, have been led astray by error, or have been cut off from her by schism, but also all those who are outside the Christian faith; so that truly the whole of mankind is subject to the power of Jesus Christ.’”
But that is about the last thing Francis would say. Instead, he declares that the whole of mankind is subject to the power of the UN and the ICC, which indicates the depth of an ecclesial crisis that will finally terminate in the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary — when a Pope who actually preaches the true Catholic doctrine consecrates Russia to Her.
WE catholics should not obey UN ,specially when they are for population control ,abortion euthanasia ,and other anti christian ,idiologies ,we actually should reject refuse resist these idiologies even if they are endorsed by the pope ,WE OBEY AND FOLLOW JESUS CHRIST THE SAVIOUR OF THE WORLD
Ferrara refuses to follow the logic of his own analysis.
Francis can not be a “pope” if he is the formal heretic that Ferrara proves him to be.
Ferrara has a fine mind but it stops working entirely when faced with terrible conclusions.
