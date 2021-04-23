Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
40
Defeat Modernism
1
1 hour ago
Prime for St. George, Martyr is taken from the Roman Breviary 1911 version
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Remove post
Tree
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
46 minutes ago
Saint George, defend us aiganst the many dragons lurking today!
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up