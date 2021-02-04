Catholic Radio Network, Radio Maria, Opens New Studio in Erbil, Iraq | EWTN News Nightly A Catholic radio network recently opened a new studio in Erbil, Iraq. This comes just one month before Pope … More





A Catholic radio network recently opened a new studio in Erbil, Iraq. This comes just one month before Pope Francis' scheduled trip to the country. The radio network is Radio Maria, a non-profit Catholic network that has stations in 77 countries across five continents. Coordinator of the Asia, Oceania and Middle East section at Radio Maria, Joseph Nassar, joins to share why they wanted to start a radio station in Iraq and whether it was difficult. Nassar explains how the programming caters to both Catholics and Orthodox and what is being heard from the Iraqi people as the pope's scheduled trip gets nearer.