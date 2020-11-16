Clicks2
Joe Biden says he's built most extensive "voter fraud" org in history. Joe Biden: "We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American …More
Joe Biden says he's built most extensive "voter fraud" org in history.
Joe Biden: "We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
Joe Biden: "We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”