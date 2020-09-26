Francis: “We Don't Need Another Protestant Church in Germany”

“Mister Bishop, there is already a Protestant Church in Germany, we do not need a second one,” Francis told the German bishops‘ president, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, in June.
After he became the president of the German Bishops in March, Bätzing was received by Francis in June. Two independent sources confirmed Francis’ declaration to Die-Tagespost.de (September 24).
The Germans who enjoyed Francis' favour during his early pontificate seem to have crossed the line. For instance, Francis first supported the German coup d'état at the Order of Malta, but now seems let it run against the wall.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYblegjtant
Clicks28
- Report
Social networks