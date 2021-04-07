Clicks902
April 8 Saint Julia Billiart.
on 8.4.2015. Sixth of seven children of peasant farmers Jean-François Billiart and Marie-Louise-Antoinette Debraine. She was poorly educated, but knew her catechism by heart at age 7, and used to explain it to other children. At age 14 she took a private vow of chastity, and gave her life to serving and teaching the poor. At age 22, she was sitting next to her father when some one shot at him; the shock left her partially crippled for 22 years. During the French Revoluation, a group of her friends helped organize the work she’d started. Julia was miraculously healed of her paralysis on 1 June 1804, and resumed her work. Her organization became the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame (Institute of Notre Dame; Sisters of Notre Dame), dedicated to the Christian education of girls, formally established in Amiens, France, the first vows being made by Saint Julia and two others on 15 October 1804. By the time of her death the Institute had 15 convents.
Born
12 July 1751 at Cuvilly, diocese of Beauvais, department of Oise, Picardy, France as Mary Rose Julia Billiart
Died
8 April 1816 at the Institute’s motherhouse at Namur, Belgium of natural causes
died while praying
Venerated
6 January 1903
Beatified
13 May 1906 by Pope Pius X
Canonized
22 June 1969 by Pope Paul VI
Patronage
against poverty
bodily ills
impoverishment
poverty
sick people
sickness
catholicsaints.info/saint-julia-billiart/
Easter Wednesday
Easter Wednesday
Saint(s) of the day : Bl. Augusto Czartoryski, Priest (1858-1893)
Other saints of the day
Readings
Commentary of the day : Saint Josémaria Escriva de Balaguer
“Stay with us”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24:13-35.
That very day, the first day of the week, two of Jesus' disciples were going to a village seven miles from Jerusalem called Emmaus,
and they were conversing about all the things that had occurred.
And it happened that while they were conversing and debating, Jesus himself drew near and walked with them,
but their eyes were prevented from recognizing him.
He asked them, "What are you discussing as you walk along?" They stopped, looking downcast.
One of them, named Cleopas, said to him in reply, "Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know of the things that have taken place there in these days?"
And he replied to them, "What sort of things?" They said to him, "The things that happened to Jesus the Nazarene, who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people,
how our chief priests and rulers both handed him over to a sentence of death and crucified him.
But we were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel; and besides all this, it is now the third day since this took place.
Some women from our group, however, have astounded us: they were at the tomb early in the morning
and did not find his body; they came back and reported that they had indeed seen a vision of angels who announced that he was alive.
Then some of those with us went to the tomb and found things just as the women had described, but him they did not see."
And he said to them, "Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke!
Was it not necessary that the Messiah should suffer these things and enter into his glory?"
Then beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them what referred to him in all the scriptures.
As they approached the village to which they were going, he gave the impression that he was going on farther.
But they urged him, "Stay with us, for it is nearly evening and the day is almost over." So he went in to stay with them.
And it happened that, while he was with them at table, he took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them.
With that their eyes were opened and they recognized him, but he vanished from their sight.
Then they said to each other, "Were not our hearts burning (within us) while he spoke to us on the way and opened the scriptures to us?"
So they set out at once and returned to Jerusalem where they found gathered together the eleven and those with them
who were saying, "The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!"
Then the two recounted what had taken place on the way and how he was made known to them in the breaking of the bread.
dailygospel.org/M/AM/
Other Saints of the Day:
Albert of Jerusalem
Amantius of Como
Asynkritos of Marathon
Beata of Ribnitz
Concessa
Dionysius of Corinth
Domingo Iturrate Zubero
Herodion of Patras
Julia Billiart
Julian of Saint Augustine
Perpetuus of Tours
Phlegon of Hyrcania
Redemptus of Ferentini
Walter of Pontnoise
—
Martyrs of Africa - 3 saints
Martyrs of Antioch - 4 saints
Martyrs of Seoul - 5 saints
…More
