Irapuato
15
Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M. Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul is a book by Roman Catholic saint Faustina Kowalska.[1] The book is based on the contents of her diary from 1934 until her death in 1938.
Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M.

Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul is a book by Roman Catholic saint Faustina Kowalska.[1] The book is based on the contents of her diary from 1934 until her death in 1938.[2]
The handwritten pages of her diary turned into about 700 printed pages which were published as the book Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul.[2] The book reflects her thoughts, prayers and her reported visions and conversations with Jesus on Divine Mercy.[2] Her Vatican biography quotes some of her reported conversations with Jesus from her diary.[3]

Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M.
NataliaSoza 🤗
Sunamis 46 🤗
wojownikChrystusa 🤗
part 3 Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M.
