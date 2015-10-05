Clicks2.4K
2 Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M. Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul is a book by Roman Catholic saint Faustina Kowalska.[1] The book is based on the contents of her diary from 1934 until her …More
2 Saint Mary Faustina Kowalska, O.L.M.
Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul is a book by Roman Catholic saint Faustina Kowalska.[1] The book is based on the contents of her diary from 1934 until her death in 1938.[2]
The handwritten pages of her diary turned into about 700 printed pages which were published as the book Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul.[2] The book reflects her thoughts, prayers and her reported visions and conversations with Jesus on Divine Mercy.[2] Her Vatican biography quotes some of her reported conversations with Jesus from her diary.[3]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diary:_Divine_M…
Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul is a book by Roman Catholic saint Faustina Kowalska.[1] The book is based on the contents of her diary from 1934 until her death in 1938.[2]
The handwritten pages of her diary turned into about 700 printed pages which were published as the book Diary: Divine Mercy in My Soul.[2] The book reflects her thoughts, prayers and her reported visions and conversations with Jesus on Divine Mercy.[2] Her Vatican biography quotes some of her reported conversations with Jesus from her diary.[3]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diary:_Divine_M…
3 more comments from Irapuato