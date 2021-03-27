CEO of EWTN Shares Favorite Memories of Mother Angelica, on the Eve of the Anniversary of her Death Early Friday, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal World held the Stations of the Cross, on … More





Early Friday, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal World held the Stations of the Cross, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the death of Mother Angelica. The devotion took place on the EWTN campus and used words written by Mother Angelica for each of the fourteen stations. Mother Angelica died on March 27th, 2016 and was 92 years old. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EWTN Global Catholic Network, Michael Warsaw, joins us to share how Mother Angelica's legacy continues. Warsaw explains how she remains relevant today and tells us some of his favorite memories of her. The CEO also discusses what is next for her network.