Marysrose
Finally admit Vatican II is NOT reconcilable with Traditional Catholic Faith

youtube.com/watch?v=uneXvClzW0g

Let us cling to the Traditional Catholic Faith and reject the Marxism in the Modernist church.
petrus100452
What is the worth that a priest, a member of the Society of Pius V - sedevacantists - determines that VII is not reconcilable with Traditional Catholic Faith? The Society of Pope Pius V is per definition against VII so these priests will ALWAYS deny that VII is reconcilable with Catholic Tradition. It is like "we from Coca Cola advise strongly Coca Cola"....
F M Shyanguya
No Jettisoning or Correcting Vatican II
