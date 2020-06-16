Clicks13
Credo by Arvo Pärt | 77 Minutes of Meditation.
Download: soundcloud.com/ghostcathedrals/credo-by-arvo-p… *Note that this is an adaptation of 'Credo' from 'Te Deum' I was looking for music for meditation that brought to mind my experiences in cathedrals. I found a lot of ambient music too textureless, and classical music too complex, to promote meditation. Arvo Pärt's 'Credo,' from Berliner Messe, has long been one of my favorite pieces–at about 4 minutes, it is filled with beautiful, bright melodies and vocal harmonies. I stretched it (maybe "magnified" is a better word) using an application called PaulStretch to 2000% of its normal length, making it 77 minutes long. The results turned out to be stunning. The formerly compact melodies are unspooled, revealing their intricacies. The piece seems imbued with a melancholy that normally hides beneath its surface. To further add to the sense of cathedral ambiance, I merged 'Credo' with a field recording from St. John's Cathedral in 's-Hertogenbosch, Holland. This sound is taken from freesound.org/…/170718 and originally posted by klankbeeld. The church in the photo - which is not quite a match for the origin of the music ;) - is Sant'Andrea della Valle in Rome. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sant'Andrea_della_Valle