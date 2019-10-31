Amazon synod, where is Pope Benedict

The Amazon Synod is in its final stages and so is Pope Benedict. The entire synod can be summarized as a bunch of free loading, free masons trying to push their agenda. THE MORE IMPORTANT QUESTI… More

The Amazon Synod is in its final stages and so is Pope Benedict.



The entire synod can be summarized as a bunch of free loading, free masons trying to push their agenda.



THE MORE IMPORTANT QUESTION IS WHERE IS POPE BENEDICT in all of this???



Is he kidnapped or something??? Are they beating him into silence in some secret room??



PLEASE SOMEONE NEEDS TO LOOK INTO THIS....