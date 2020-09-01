Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
81
Fr. Daniel Horan likened Sr Dede Byrne to a Nazi sympathizer
HerzMariae
1 hour ago
Sister is a full bird colonel, a surgeon, and an ardent defender of life. He’s just a a bully - and a liberal, pro-gay theologian.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up