EWTN News In Depth March 5, 2021 | Second panel on Pope/Iraq The Pope’s historic visit to Iraq raises questions about the persecution of Christians and religious minorities in the region, as well … More

EWTN News In Depth March 5, 2021 | Second panel on Pope/Iraq



The Pope’s historic visit to Iraq raises questions about the persecution of Christians and religious minorities in the region, as well as the importance of fulfilling Saint Pope John Paul II’s promise to visit this significant region. A panel featuring USCIRF Commissioner Nadine Maenza, Father Deacon Andrew Bennett of DC’s Religious Freedom Institute, and EWTN News DC Bureau Chief and Executive Editor Dr. Matthew Bunson discusses the impact of the visit.