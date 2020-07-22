Homosexuality in the Vatican:Catfight Goes Into Second Round

Monsignor Christoph Kühn, 57, has published a long statement on the latest allegations of the German tabloid Bild.de about his person (MarcoTosatti.com, 22 July). The text contains some interesting information:
- Kühn has filed a lawsuit against Bild.de and the journalist Nikolaus Harbusch for "defamation by means of media".
- Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke has initiated a canonical lawsuit against Monsignor Kühn on the basis of the Harbusch articles.
- Harbusch is very well known in the Eichstätter Ordinariat. Kühn explains that this could be the reason why confidential information about his case has reached the oligarchic press.
- The Vatican prelate who accuses Kühn of homosexual attacks is the German Monsignor Florian Kolfhaus, 46, whom Bild.de calls a "young victim." From 2009 to 2016, he worked at the Vatican Secretariat of State. Since September 2017 he has been a councillor at the nunciature in Prague. Kühn calls Kolfhaus "not credible".
- Kühn writes that the Munich lawyer Alexander Stevens, who apparently represents Monsignor Kolfhaus, is a well-known homosexual activist who supports "the corresponding lifestyle".
- Kühn explains that he left the diplomatic service of the Vatican because he was offered a canonry in Eichstätt in 2012. He accepted the offer because his mother was seriously ill at that time and he wanted to return to Germany. His mother died in January 2013.
- Kühn calls the journalist Harbusch a "friend and ally" of Monsignor Kolfhaus.
