Ordination and Installation of Bishop David Bonnar January 12, 2021 Ordination to the Order of Bishop of Most Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown, January 12, 2021, St. Columba… More

Ordination and Installation of Bishop David Bonnar January 12, 2021



Ordination to the Order of Bishop of Most Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown, January 12, 2021, St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, Ohio. Principal Consecrator, Most Reverend Dennis Schnurr, Archbishop of Cincinnati; Co-Consecrators, Most Reverend David Zubik, Bishop of Pittsburgh and Most Reverend Paul Bradley, Bishop of Kalamazoo. Homilist for the Mass was Bishop David Zubik.