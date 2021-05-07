Catholic Priests in Germany Set to Bless Same-Sex Couples in Defiance of Pope Francis A report in the Wall Street Journal says Catholic priests in Germany are set to bless same-sex couples in defianc… More





A report in the Wall Street Journal says Catholic priests in Germany are set to bless same-sex couples in defiance of Pope Francis. The blessings are scheduled to begin Monday, in around 100 Catholic Churches across Germany. More than a dozen will be live-streamed. This is at the same time German Catholic leaders are in the middle of what they call the "synodal path." Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Germany, AC Wimmer, joins to share what more is known about these blessings and why they are taking place on Monday. Wimmer discusses what the reaction has been in Germany, especially among the faithful. He tells us about the synodal path, what it is and what it hopes to accomplish. The editor in chief explains whether he believes that the Vatican will become involved. He gives us an overall sense of how the Church is doing in Germany. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Catholic Priests in Germany Set to Bless Same-Sex Couples in Defiance of Pope FrancisA report in the Wall Street Journal says Catholic priests in Germany are set to bless same-sex couples in defiance of Pope Francis. The blessings are scheduled to begin Monday, in around 100 Catholic Churches across Germany. More than a dozen will be live-streamed. This is at the same time German Catholic leaders are in the middle of what they call the "synodal path." Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Germany, AC Wimmer, joins to share what more is known about these blessings and why they are taking place on Monday. Wimmer discusses what the reaction has been in Germany, especially among the faithful. He tells us about the synodal path, what it is and what it hopes to accomplish. The editor in chief explains whether he believes that the Vatican will become involved. He gives us an overall sense of how the Church is doing in Germany. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly