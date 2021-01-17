First Seal is The Time of Mercy which is the Divine Mercy The Lord Jesus revealed to St Faustina to spread the message of His Great Mercy to Everyone before the door of Mercy ends and begins His … More

First Seal is The Time of Mercy which is the Divine Mercy The Lord Jesus revealed to St Faustina to spread the message of His Great Mercy to Everyone before the door of Mercy ends and begins His Justice.

Mark and Daniel explain which Seal on the Timeline of Events it's believed we are in and who the white rider on the horse is according to Tradition. There is a an extension of Mercy since the Fatima apparitions where the Angel of God was about to strike the earth with the sword, however Our Lady stopped this with Her prayers and the Divine Mercy of her Son Jesus Christ....