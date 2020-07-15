“Victim” Wants to Marry Priest Condemned for “Having Abused” Her

Former Father Robin Vadakkanchery, 52, who was convicted in February for having impregnated a consenting minor girl, has approached Kerala High Court, India, seeking permission to marry the girl who was “raped” by him (SwarajyaMag.com, July 15).
Vadakkanchery and the so-called victim have jointly filed a plea for the marriage. The priest who belonged to Manathavady Diocese was arrested in February 2017 and condemned to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in February 2020.
The case came into light after the 16-year-old girl delivered a child in February 2016. The child was seemingly brought to an orphanage.
