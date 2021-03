TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: MARCH 6: DR PETER CHOJNOWSKI, “FAKE SISTER LUCY CLONE OR CRISIS ACTOR? & WE HAVE TO REJECT VATICAN II”

CATHOLIC APOLOGIST AND PROFESSOR DR PETER CHOJNOWSKI RETURNS TO THE SHOW TO DISCUSS:LATEST FAKE SISTER LUCY UPDATENUMBING IN NOVUS ORDO LANDFRANCIS VISIT TO A PLACE WHERE GOD TOLD HIS CHOSEN TO LEAVEWHAT IS UP WITH ROBERT SUNGENIS AND E MICHAEL JONESTRUMP AND PERSONALITY POLITICSIT IS A MATTER OF SURVIVAL MOVING FORWARDWE HAVE TO REJECT VATICAN IICOVID NOT OVERNEW POSITIVE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE COMING ON THE MIRACLE OF THE SUN?**ALSO ON THE PROGRAM TODAY:ONE OF THE TOP PREPPERS JIM WALTON DISCUSSING HOW TO PREPARE FOR FOOD SHORTAGES/INFLATIONDR PAUL COTTRELL DISCUSSING THE VARIANTS OF COVID WE NEED TO KEEP AN EYE ON AS WELL AS VACCINE ISSUES