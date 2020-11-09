Blessed Gariel Ferretti - November 9

Gabriel Ferretti (c. 1385 - 12 November 1456) was an Italian Roman Catholic priest and a professed member from the Order of Friars Minor. He was an ancestor to both Cardinal Gabriele Ferretti and … More

Gabriel Ferretti (c. 1385 - 12 November 1456) was an Italian Roman Catholic priest and a professed member from the Order of Friars Minor. He was an ancestor to both Cardinal Gabriele Ferretti and Pope Pius IX having been descended from a long noble lineage. Ferretti entered the religious life after becoming of age and soon after his ordination held two important leadership positions in the order. He set about restoring run down Franciscan convents in the region as well as seeing to the establishment of new ones to deal with an influx of new novices.



Ferretti's beatification cause could be traced soon after his death after Pope Callixtus III had Giacomo della Marca collect evidence that would attest to Ferretti's saintliness. Pope Benedict XIV later beatified Ferretti on 19 September 1753 in a decree that recognized his official "cultus" (or longstanding and popular veneration).