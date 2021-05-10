Our Lady of Knock, intercede for all those with disabilities. Join us to pray the Holy Rosary from Ireland on swprayer.org. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the … More

Our Lady of Knock, intercede for all those with disabilities. Join us to pray the Holy Rosary from Ireland on swprayer.org. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.