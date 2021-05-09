Copyright: Fr Father Amauri Baggio According to Angelus News, the extremist born again Christians ransacked a church in Osasco near Sao Paulo. An eyewitness said that the Evangelicals ‘answered that … More

According to Angelus News, the extremist born again Christians ransacked a church in Osasco near Sao Paulo.



An eyewitness said that the Evangelicals ‘answered that they did it in the name of Jesus’.



There have apparently been two other occasions where this has happened, apparently as part of a TikTok challenge by young Protestants.



The parish will host a Mass of reparation against this brutal act of violence.