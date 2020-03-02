Clicks12
Our Lady of La Salette: the sins of men are the cause of all the woes which happen on earth.
There will be bloody wars and famines, plagues and infectious diseases. Our Lady of La Salette 19 Sept. 1846More
There will be bloody wars and famines, plagues and infectious diseases. Our Lady of La Salette 19 Sept. 1846
THIS IS THE TIME OUR LADY WAS TALKING ABOUT.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Revelation 9:20 The rest of humankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands or give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk.