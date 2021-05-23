Perspectives on the Pandemic | "Blood Clots and Beyond" | Episode 15 In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the … More





In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.



Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.



In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.



Subscribe to Journeyman here:



Like us on Facebook:

Follow us on Twitter:

twitter.com/journeymannews

twitter.com/journeymanvod

Follow us on Instagram:

Visit our subreddit:



Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here:

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Episode 7:

Episode 8:

Episode 9:

Episode 13:

Episode 14:



Libby Handros & John Kirby Perspectives on the Pandemic | "Blood Clots and Beyond" | Episode 15In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.Subscribe to Journeyman here: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=journeymanpictures Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/journeymanpic Follow us on Twitter:Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/journeymanpictures Visit our subreddit: reddit.com/r/JourneymanPictures/ Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here:Episode 1: dailymotion.com/video/x7ubcws Episode 2: dai.ly/k7af1wKOAvcoA7w5DkZ Episode 3: youtube.com/watch?v=VK0Wtjh3HVA Episode 4: youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s Episode 5: dai.ly/k3l3VyZ2YQv6Zbw5VqE Episode 6: youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs Episode 7: youtube.com/watch?v=2JbOvjtnPpE Episode 8: youtube.com/watch?v=WlLmt6_w_AM Episode 9: youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ Episode 13: youtube.com/watch?v=UAEAWyfuEWY Episode 14: youtube.com/watch?v=J4wIsshE4Q4 Libby Handros & John Kirby