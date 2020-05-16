Some Anti-Vaxxers Admit They Would Get Coronavirus Vaccine, Other Would Not

wochitnews Researchers around the world are trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine with more than 100 research efforts underway. According to Business Insider, experts think life won’t return to … More

wochitnews Researchers around the world are trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine with more than 100 research efforts underway. According to Business Insider, experts think life won’t return to normal until there is an effective vaccine. Some anti-vaxxers said they are “so scared” of COVID-19, they would get a vaccine if available. But others are remaining true to their stance and saying that vaccines don’t work. Anti-vaxxers think vaccines have a “hidden agenda” by the government and is a way of taking away their freedom of choice.