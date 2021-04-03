PERSECUTION RISING: The Coming Crackdown on Faithful Catholic Priests In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the growing pressure being leveled against him to stop "rocking … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the growing pressure being leveled against him to stop "rocking the boat" from his pulpit. In response, Father speaks of the need to be smart in exposing the evil agenda of the children of darkness. Listen up, Fathers. Here's how it's done. Never back down, and also be wise as serpents and cooing as doves. You must continue to run the race and fight the good fight, no matter what the consequences. Listen up, children of light. It's our job to work with all good priests who have the courage to preach the truth from the pulpit, no matter how hard the children of darkness attempt to crack down on them. Vive Cristo Rey!