Catholic Congressman Dan Meuser says God is alive on Capitol Hill. Meuser is newly re-elected and has served the people of Pennsylvania since 2019. The pro-life congressman shares about his Catholic faith, and how a congressional trip to the Holy Land, helped energize his relationship with God. He states that "the number of members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, that have strong faiths and are quite religious in their lives, is really something." The Pennsylvania Republican says that what really keeps his spiritual fire going is the messages of hope and prayer from his constituents. Meuser shares how his parish priest, his mother, his grandmother and even going to Cornell University on a Navy ROTC scholarship have all helped him strengthen and maintain his faith. He also explains how being in the Holy Land was a major highlight of his time as a lawmaker. "You just felt being in the presence of where Jesus walked, where David fought Goliath-- we were there." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.